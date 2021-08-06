What to watch today: Dow futures rise after July jobs report tops expectations

BY THE NUMBERS

Dow futures moved higher Friday morning after the release of the government's July employment report. The action in futures follows record closes for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Thursday. Ahead of the Friday session, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are all on track for their second weekly gain in three weeks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has been particularly hot as of late, riding a four-day win streak and up in 11 of the past 13 trading days.



* 10-year Treasury yield tops 1.28% ahead of key jobs report (CNBC) Nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 in July, according to the Labor Department, topping consensus forecasts of 845,000. The nation's unemployment rate dropped to 5.4% for the month, lower than the 5.7% economists had projected. Earnings reports out this morning include Canopy Growth (CGC), Cinemark (CNK), Gannett (GCI), AMC Networks (AMCX), DraftKings (DKNG), Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) and Goodyear Tire (GT). There are no reports due out after today's closing bell.



* Norwegian Cruise Line posts mixed results ahead of first U.S. voyage since last year (CNBC) The seven-day average of daily new coronavirus cases in the U.S. is 98,518, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. That's up 48% compared with one week ago, as the highly transmissible Covid delta variant spreads across the country.



