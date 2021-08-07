Op-ed: Sometimes it's just worth paying someone to handle various tasks and chores

During our working years, saving for the future is critical to one day achieving financial independence.

At the same time, we are working to meet other financial goals, such as paying for our children's college education or paying off the mortgage. However, for people with a solid career who are meeting their savings targets each year, it often makes sense to spend any extra money on services that will favorably impact their lives.

Both of my parents were teachers, so I understand when it pays to be frugal. But if you can afford to hire someone to perform these services, some are worth paying for, as opposed to doing them yourself.

Yes, it will cost some money. But there are other rewards, ranging from better health to a return on your investment and more time to enjoy life. Here are five services worth considering:

1. Hire a lawn-care company. I have clients in their 50s who work full-time and are still mowing their own lawn — with a push mower. It is great exercise, but the summer heat and humidity can drain your energy and possibly even produce worse results, such as heat stroke.

I've encouraged these clients to hire a regular landscaping service, which can often cost $200 a month or more. The service workers will mow the yard, trim the hedges, remove leaves and debris, and perform other work in a fraction of the time it takes my clients to perform these tasks. This expense is so small that they likely won't notice any impact on their monthly budget. However, they will notice the time savings.

2. Work with a travel agent for vacation planning. Instead of spending hours scouring the internet, a good travel agent is experienced at finding the best deals and value for just about any destination. Their expertise includes researching and suggesting locations to meet the goals you have for these experiences, as well as arranging for flights, accommodations, airport transportation and excursions during the vacation. A private chef or personal concierge may also be part of your recommended vacation plan.

I realize some people are hesitant to work with a travel agent. They may ask: why the extra cost? But because of their knowledge and expertise, a good agent can help keep overall costs down and possibly even save you money. And, unlike the internet, a travel agent is often available to assist you with problems during the trip, especially if you are traveling overseas.