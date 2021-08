Sign for J.P. Morgan on 7th March 2020 in London, United Kingdom. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is an American multinational investment bank and financial services holding company headquartered in New York.

Analysts at JPMorgan have picked dozens of global stocks they are calling "Growth Bargains" in sectors ranging from technology to media and energy. They said 2021 "remains a stockpicker's paradise with many stocks still offering big upside."