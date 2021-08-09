Taliban seizes several Afghan capitals as U.S. nears withdrawal

A convoy of Afghan Special Forces is seen during the rescue mission of a police officer besieged at a check post surrounded by Taliban, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 13, 2021.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The Taliban continued its relentless takeover of Afghan territory on Monday, following a dramatic weekend that saw the group seize five provincial capitals and prompted the State Department to urge all Americans to leave the war-torn country.

On Sunday, three Afghan cities including the key northern city of Kunduz, a major commercial hub, fell to the Taliban.

The stunning string of battlefield reversals began Friday in the far western Nimroz province, where U.S.-trained Afghan forces defending the capital of Zaranj abandoned their positions.

The other provincial capitals under Taliban control are Sar-e Pul, Shibirghan, and Taleqan, according to the Associated Press.

The U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan on Saturday instructed all American citizens to leave the country "immediately," adding that they should "not plan to rely on U.S. government flights." Panic hit a fever pitch after weeks of rapidly intensifying Taliban offensives painted a violent picture of the nation's future ahead of the full U.S. troop withdrawal set to be completed at the end of August.

Without further intervention, the impoverished country of 39 million could fall "into a situation of catastrophe so serious that it would have few, if any, parallels in this century," Deborah Lyons, the special representative of the United Nations' secretary-general for Afghanistan, told a special session of UN Security Council last week.