AMC is hoping sales at the box office reach $5.2 billion, here's why that's a big ask

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron has set an optimistic target for the 2021 domestic box office.

During an earnings call Monday, Aron said AMC could post positive cash flow at the theater level as soon as the fourth quarter if the domestic box office reaches at least $5.2 billion. This means that AMC's theaters would generate enough money to cover all of its operating costs.

Industry insiders, however, are not convinced the goal is attainable, particularly, as a new Covid-19 variant has forced local governments to reinstate health and safety measures like mask mandates. Experts are also keenly aware that the availability of many major blockbusters on streaming platforms at the same time as theaters has eaten into ticket sales.

As of Sunday, the domestic box office has tallied $1.76 billion in ticket sales, according to data from Comscore. This means that Hollywood would need to generate around $3.4 billion in revenue in the final 20 weeks of the year — a feat that many box-office analysts say is overly optimistic.

For comparison, during the last 20 weeks of 2019, the box office generated around $4 billion from titles like "Joker," "It: Chapter 2," "Frozen II," " Jumanji: The Next Level" and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

The last four months of this year are packed with some highly anticipated films. However, movies such as "Matrix 4," "Dune" and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" will debut in cinemas and on streaming on the same day, which could dampen ticket sales. Others, like "No Time to Die," "Eternals," "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" will have exclusive theatrical releases.

"2021's final months have more potential than any prior period to inch closer toward pre-pandemic levels of business," said Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Boxoffice.com. "But everything hinges on the state of variants and audience comfort levels, a higher share of vaccinated people, and of course, studios remaining committed to their existing release schedules. Everything is fluid right now and probably will be for the foreseeable future."

Robbins said that $5 billion is a possible, but "optimistic" target.

Wedbush's Alicia Reese said her firm's estimate for the 2021 domestic box office was $4.9 billion at the end of July. However, more headwinds have arrived in recent weeks, which Reese expects will make moviegoers reconsider going to theaters.

"Studios may give more thought to day-and-date releases for Q4, or perhaps push their releases yet again if this continues to get worse into the holiday season," she said. "There are still many variables that make 2021 domestic box office a moving target, but it looks unlikely from the beginning of August that the domestic box office will hit $5.2 billion for the full year."