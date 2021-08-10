China's Covid lockdown could have economic costs to the world, says strategist

Medical personnel work on the sixth round of covid-19 test since late July in Nanjing in east China's Jiangsu province on Sunday, August 08, 2021.

China has tightened Covid-19 measures to combat an uptick in daily cases — a move that could hold back the country's economic growth and hit its stock markets, said veteran strategist David Roche.

Investor sentiment toward Chinese stocks has been dampened by Beijing's regulatory crackdown on sectors including technology and after-school tutoring.

"Markets have got into the mode of thinking Covid is very ... bad, but economic recovery (is) taking away lockdowns, removing social restrictions — that's kind of the world recipe at the moment," Roche, president and global strategist at Independent Strategy, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Tuesday.

"Well it's very much not the world recipe in China for good reasons, and therefore markets have to come to terms with the fact that there are economic costs not only within China, but globally as a result of this," he added.