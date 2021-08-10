Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Coinbase, Poshmark, FuboTV & more

Poshmark Inc. signage outside the Nasdaq MarketSite during the company's initial public offering (IPO) in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading.

Poshmark — Shares of the retailer dipped nearly 7% in extended trading following the company's second-quarter results. Poshmark lost four cents per share while reporting revenue of $81.8 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting a six-cent loss per share and $80.3 million in revenue.

Coinbase — Coinbase shares whipsawed after the company's second-quarter results topped expectations. The cryptocurrency exchange reported revenue of $2.23 billion, which was ahead of the $1.78 billion that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.

ThredUp — ThredUp shares gained 7% after the company beat top-line estimates during the second quarter. ThredUp reported revenue of $60 million, compared to the $56 million analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.

FuboTV — Shares of the streaming company rose 10% following Fubo's second-quarter results. The company reported revenue of $130.9 million. Analysts were expecting $118.3 million, according to Refinitiv.