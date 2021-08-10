Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Coinbase, Poshmark, FuboTV & more

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading.
Poshmark — Shares of the retailer dipped nearly 7% in extended trading following the company's second-quarter results. Poshmark lost four cents per share while reporting revenue of $81.8 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting a six-cent loss per share and $80.3 million in revenue.
Coinbase — Coinbase shares whipsawed after the company's second-quarter results topped expectations. The cryptocurrency exchange reported revenue of $2.23 billion, which was ahead of the $1.78 billion that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.
ThredUp — ThredUp shares gained 7% after the company beat top-line estimates during the second quarter. ThredUp reported revenue of $60 million, compared to the $56 million analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.
FuboTV — Shares of the streaming company rose 10% following Fubo's second-quarter results. The company reported revenue of $130.9 million. Analysts were expecting $118.3 million, according to Refinitiv.