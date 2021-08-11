Cyber-fraud shifts to gaming, travel and leisure, report finds

As digital fraud attempts on consumers and businesses rise, cybercriminals have shifted their focus from financial services to the gaming and travel and leisure industries.



That's according to a report from credit reporting company TransUnion, analyzing global fraud during the second quarter of 2021.

The report shows the overall rate of suspected online fraud attempts jumped by 16.5% worldwide compared to the same period in 2020, and U.S.-based incidents grew by a similar percentage, 17.1%.

However, the gaming and travel and leisure industries saw a much sharper increase, soaring to 393% and 155.9% globally over the past year, respectively. In the U.S., this rate spiked 261.9% for gaming and 136.6% for travel and leisure.

"What we are seeing has been fairly consistent since the pandemic started," said Melissa Gaddis, senior director of customer success, global fraud solutions at TransUnion. "People perpetuating fraud go to where the money is and go to where the opportunity lies."

It's common for online criminals to shift from one industry to another, particularly in sectors seeing a higher volume of transactions, the report said.