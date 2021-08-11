Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik named new hosts of 'Jeopardy!'

Mayim Bialik (L) and Mike Richards named as new hosts of Jeopardy.

Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik have been named as the new hosts of "Jeopardy!," Sony revealed Wednesday.

Richards, an American television producer, will host the long-running daily syndicated program while Bialik will host primetime and spinoff series.

"We took this decision incredibly seriously," said Ravi Ahuja, chairman of global television studios and corporate development for Sony Pictures. "A tremendous amount of work and deliberation has gone into it, perhaps more than has ever gone into the selection of hosts for a show – deservedly so because it's 'Jeopardy!' and we are following the incomparable Alex Trebek."

The game show has cycled through a number of guest hosts since Trebek passed away last November, including Ken Jennings, Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Anderson Cooper and LeVar Burton.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.