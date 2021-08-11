Social Security cost-of-living adjustment could be 6.2% in 2022

New Consumer Price Index data points to a possible 6.2% cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security recipients for 2022, according to the latest estimate from the Senior Citizens League.

That's up from a 6.1% estimate the nonpartisan senior advocacy group projected last month.

Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment is calculated each year based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, or CPI-W.

The official calculation, which is typically released by the Social Security Administration in October, is based on the average of July, August and September data.