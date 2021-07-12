Are you prepared for tax impact of the $68 trillion great wealth transfer? Here are some options to reduce the bite

Rolf Bruderer | Tetra images | Getty Images

Although the future of Biden's agenda is unclear, financial experts plan on higher future rates through new legislation or TCJA expirations. "It really makes 2021 potentially a very consequential year for decisions," said Larry Harris, CFP and director of tax services at Parsec Financial in Asheville, North Carolina.

Roth IRA conversions

Another recent change may surprise some individual retirement account beneficiaries with a smaller inheritance. The Secure Act of 2019 curbed the so-called stretch IRA, which allowed non-spouse heirs to "stretch" withdrawals over their lifetime. The new law requires some heirs, such as adult children, to empty inherited IRAs within 10 years and pay taxes on those distributions. But the withdrawals may thrust them into a higher bracket, with the possibility of a large tax bill.

This is something that needs to be addressed so that they can keep as much money for their families as possible, Michelle Gessner Founder of Gessner Wealth Strategies

One workaround, a Roth IRA conversion, changes the balance from pre-tax to after-tax money. The owner pays levies at "today's low, bargain-basement" rates, allowing heirs to receive tax-free funds, said Gessner. "This is something that needs to be addressed so that they can keep as much money for their families as possible," she said.

Life insurance tactics

Those with large IRA balances may also consider life insurance to transfer wealth, Gessner said. Owners may withdraw money, pay taxes on the funds and use the proceeds for a universal or whole life insurance policy. Generally, heirs will receive a tax-free benefit worth two to four times what someone pays in, Gessner said. Of course, the cost of life insurance premiums depends on age, gender, location, health status and more. However, an advisor can gather quotes and run projections to see if and when the investment makes sense. "It is not one size fits all," Gessner added.

Gifting strategies