This map shows how much rental assistance states have distributed

The economy is improving from the worst of the pandemic, but the situation for struggling renters isn't. For the last six months or so, more than 11 million renters have reported being behind.

That lack of progress is largely due to how slow states have been to get federal rental assistance out to people in need. In the last two major stimulus packages, passed in December of last year and then in March, Congress allocated a combined total of $46 billion for renters and their landlords.

Yet just around $4.2 billion of that money has reached households, according to a new analysis by the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

Renters are seeing the aid faster in some states than in others.

Texas has already managed to distribute more than half of its first round of federal rental assistance, while South Carolina has given out less than 2%.

A request for comment from South Carolina's state program was not immediately answered.

Researchers at the coalition point to a number of reasons for why states have been so slow to disperse the money.

Across the country, programs are understaffed and overwhelmed by the volume of applications. Insufficient outreach and arduous documentation requirements have also been barriers. A recent study by the Urban Institute found that fewer than half of renters even know about the federal assistance.