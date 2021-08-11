Watch: New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks for first time since Andrew Cuomo's resignation

[The stream is slated to start at 2:00 p.m. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above.]

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday will deliver remarks for the first time since Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation over sexual harassment allegations.

In less than two weeks, Hochul is slated to become the state's first female governor when Cuomo's resignation takes effect and she assumes office.

Cuomo made the shocking announcement about his resignation on Tuesday, saying he wanted to avoid distracting New York from work to be done. The governor's decision comes in the wake of a report by the state Attorney General's office released last week, which found that he had sexually harassed at least 11 women and oversaw a hostile work environment in his office.

She agreed with Cuomo's decision to step down and said she was ready to take the helm of the state.

"It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers," she said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

"As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State's 57th Governor," she said