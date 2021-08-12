CDC panel prepares to vote on Covid vaccine booster shots for vulnerable Americans

Marilyn Lurie, who is homebound suffering from frontotemporal dementia, is monitored by senior caregiver Olga Lopez in the backyard of her home after receiving her first COVID-19 vaccination dose as part of a mobile vaccination program on July 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

A key Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group is preparing to vote Friday on distributing Covid-19 vaccine booster shots to Americans with weakened immune systems.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet Friday to consider Covid booster shots for such people, including cancer and HIV patients. On Thursday, the CDC updated its website to reflect that there is now a vote scheduled for the meeting around 1 p.m. ET Friday.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize on Thursday a third Covid vaccine shot for immunosuppressed populations, a highly anticipated move intended to shield some of the most vulnerable Americans from the highly contagious delta variant.

The FDA OK is not the final go-ahead, however. The CDC advisory committee must then issue a recommendation to distribute the booster shots. If the CDC accepts the advisory group's recommendation, as expected, then third shots could begin immediately.