How to improve LinkedIn job postings amid the tightest labor market in history

1. Go beyond just posting a job

It's critical for businesses to have a digital presence and a strong brand not only to attract customers but also to attract talent, said LinkedIn vice president of product Gyanda Sachdeva. Sachdeva said that LinkedIn data suggests that job seekers engage with a potential employer's brand for months before they apply for a position. "It's important that you set up a page for a digital presence, and use it to reflect your values, your purpose, your mission in society, and let job seekers have a preview into what it would feel like working at your company," Sachdeva said. Amid the tight labor market, job seekers are looking deeper into companies to see if they would be a fit, putting culture even more front and center as a potential pull for workers. "If you have a company culture that stands out from peers and other competitors, it's a great asset to talk about and explain," Sachdeva said. "The more people start to see your company as more than a brand, the more they see the thought leaders and see who the people are who are propping the company up."

2. Highlight the right people

While it's critical for a business to have a digital presence, sending the right message is just as important. Nina Vaca, Pinnacle Group Chairman & CEO, said that businesses should use their social media presences to "communicate not what you think people want to hear, but what your values truly are." That means the messaging should go beyond just the CEO, Vaca said, allowing other employees to speak up and share their experiences. "Nobody speaks louder than your current people and how they really feel about working at your company," Vaca said. "It's important to be transparent about your values because you're recruiting people to your business — recruiting in the essence of the word is about outlook, it's about combining the right people with the right opportunity."

3. Build an interactive community

While just having a LinkedIn page is important, building that page into a community hub can help elevate a business even further. Sachdeva said that the community could be focused on current or future customers, current or future employees, or both. The easiest way to start to build that community is by being active on the platform and having people engage. For example, RTC Road and Traffic Engineering, a Dubai-based 44-person civil engineering company, creating a LinkedIn post that included all of its current job openings and asked for followers to apply if interested as well as share with others. The post received more than 1,400 reactions and 1,000 comments, Sachdeva said. "So with a single post they were not only able to get their brand awareness up, but also many people raising their hands and expressing interest in working with them," she said. Another company focused on creating training resources for product management hosted its entire annual conference on LinkedIn Live, Sachdeva said. That helped the 16-person company receive more than 1,000 comments during the live session. "They all wanted to learn more, hopefully becoming future customers and some people becoming future employees," Sachdeva said.

