Washington Wizards owner Monumental Sports wants $12 million per year for jersey sponsorship

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards smiles during the second quarter of their game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 11, 2019 in New York City. Emilee Chinn | Getty Images

Add the Washington Wizards to the list of National Basketball Association teams looking to attract a jersey partner after a deal with insurance company Geico expired. Monumental Sports and Entertainment, the company that owns the Wizards and National Hockey League's Capitals franchise, is creating what it calls a "unified offer" to entice a new corporate partner. This includes combing its NBA G League, esports teams and WNBA's Mystics franchise into one asset valued as high as $12 million. Industry sources, who asked to remain anonymous since talks are ongoing, suggest the combination of assets could net around $10 million, though. In an interview with CNBC, MSE president of business operations, Jim Van Stone frequently referred to the asset as a "unique opportunity," adding international companies are top targets. "We think it's a global opportunity," he said. "We feel good about the package and what we can bring together for the right partner."

Will another Wizards makeover help?

Geico took over the Wizards jersey asset in 2018 but the team made the postseason just once during the partnership. NBA jersey sponsors see increased engagement around their brands when teams are featured in national games on ESPN and Turner Sports, and especially during the postseason. That means Geico didn't benefit from TV and extra social media impressions since the Wizards failed to advance to the postseason twice. But, on the WNBA front, the Mystics provided Geico with winning results. The team made two WNBA Finals appearances in the same timeframe and won the championship in 2019. The WNBA's viewership increase and stardom around Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne also helped. Van Stone said Geico remains a "legacy partner" with MSE, and the deal includes in-venue signage at Capital One Arena during NBA and WNBA games.

Elena Delle Donne #11 of the Washington Mystics poses for a portrait during 2021 WNBA Media Day at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in St. Elizabeth's on April 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. Ned Dishman | National Basketball Association | Getty Images

The Wizards are undergoing another makeover after bringing in a new head coach and trading All-Star Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers last month. The team also agreed to a three-year, $54 million sign-and-trade to acquire former Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie. It still has franchise star Bradley Beal's All-Star appeal to leverage. Van Stone added global players on the roster, including rising star Rui Hachimura (Japan), Davis Bertans (Latvia), Raul Neto (Brazil), and Deni Avdija (Israel), could assist in luring international companies. "If you look at our young players that we have, we've got some talent," Van Stone said. "We think the team is going to be exciting and deep. I think we got a lot stronger," he added.

Customized content included

Van Stone said the restructured jersey asset is "a year-round opportunity" with the inclusion of both the WNBA and MSE's NBA2K League team Wizards District Gaming. The NBA's esports games run from May until August and are streamed on Amazon-owned Twitch. Esports content games attract a Generation Z crowd. Market research firm Newzoo estimated global esports viewership would reach 474 million this year. "There is not a downtime or offseason, and that gives our partner a lot more ability to promote their brand," added Van Stone. MSE wants to have a new partner in place by October for the 2021-22 NBA season. Possible suitors for the asset include fintech companies. Japanese e-commerce company Mercari and Volkswagen could also align with MSE. "We want to make sure it's the right opportunity for the right partner," Van Stone said. "At the end of the day, when you look at big deals like this when it comes to jersey entitlement, you're integrating a partnership. So we're optimistic that we can move quickly on it, but if we go slightly into the season to find the right partner, I think we're fine with that." The Wizards generate roughly $231 million in revenue, according to Forbes. The club also has a sponsorship agreement with Capitol One and international partnerships with Japan-based tech company NEC Corporation and China-based e-commerce giant Alibaba. Last May, Caesars-owned William Hill gambling company aligned with MSE to open its property in the Washington D.C. sports complex. Van Stone said partners will also have exposure to its OTT streaming service and its ability to develop content in four different languages – English, Chinese, Japanese and Hebrew. "Having the ability to do custom language content creates an even better connectivity for a global organization," he said.

Rui Hachimura #8 of the Washington Wizards dunks the ball during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during Round 1, Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on May 31, 2021 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Stephen Gosling | National Basketball Association | Getty Images

Are jersey patches growing NBA revenue?