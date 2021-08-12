Here's why lump-sum investing is a better option than dollar-cost averaging

Getty Images

Having a big wad of cash to invest means not only deciding what to buy, but when. If you're debating between investing the money all at once or through regular deployments at set intervals (known as dollar-cost averaging), be aware that you're more likely to end up with a higher balance down the road by making a lump-sum investment, a study from Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management shows. That outperformance holds true regardless of the mix of stocks and bonds you invest in. "If you look at the probability that you'll end up with a higher cumulative value, the study shows it's overwhelmingly when you use a lump-sum investment [approach] versus dollar-cost averaging," said Matt Stucky, senior portfolio manager of equities at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management.

The study looked at rolling 10-year returns on $1 million starting in 1950, comparing results between an immediate lump sum investment and dollar-cost averaging (which, in the study, assumes that $1 million is invested evenly over 12 months and then held for the remaining nine years). Assuming a 100% stock portfolio, the return on lump-sum investing outperformed dollar-cost averaging 75% of the time, the study shows. For a portfolio composed of 60% stocks and 40% bonds, the outperformance rate was 80%. And a 100% fixed-income portfolio outperformed dollar-cost averaging 90% of the time. The average outperformance of lump-sum investing for the all-equity portfolio was 15.23%. For a 60-40 allocation, it was 10.68%, and for 100% fixed income, 4.3%.