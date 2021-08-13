With college kids returning to campus, back-to-dorm spending on track to make bigger—but later—splash

Jade Dedrick spent the past year holed up in her childhood bedroom taking college classes on video. She had a short back-to-school shopping list last fall: a five-subject notebook, colorful pens and a planner.

This week, the 20-year-old college senior returns to Howard University and her list is much longer. She wants to buy a beanbag chair, plants and artwork to help decorate her off-campus apartment. She needs cleaning supplies, a vacuum and food to stock the fridge.

She said she has not yet tackled all of that shopping — or added up how much those purchases may cost.

"I'm scared to ballpark it," she said, with a laugh.

For many college students, the pandemic has meant long days stuck in front of a computer or a deferred year away from school. This fall, a wave of young people will move into college dorms and campus apartments — or return after a year off — and will need the extra long sheets, shower totes, bulletin boards and other decor to match.

Yet some are putting off purchases, as they juggle a full summer schedule and weigh pandemic-related uncertainty.

College students and their families expect to spend an average of $1,200.32 — up about 13% from a year ago, according to the National Retail Federation's annual back-to-school spending survey. Prosper Insights & Analytics polled 7,704 consumers from July 1-8 for the survey. In total, college spending is expected to total $71 billion, up from $67.7 billion last year, according to the survey.

Most of that increase is coming from more spending on electronics and dorm furnishings, the survey found.

On average, back-to-school and college shoppers have completed only 51% of their shopping so far, according to a follow-up survey of 8,216 consumers that the trade group fielded from Aug. 2-8.

Joe Derochowski, home industry advisor for market researcher The NPD Group, said historically, retail sales reflect a college spending bump in June and July. However, he said, rather than shop, teens and their families seem more eager to socialize after months of being cooped up and finally getting Covid-19 vaccines.

"You finally get a chance to go see friends and family," he said. "You finally get a chance to maybe have people over. There's all these other needs that are up there that may have jumped ahead."

Plus, he added, some students may want to wait to hear final details that may influence plans as colleges and universities continue to monitor the pandemic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 90% of U.S. counties are now seeing substantial or high transmission of the virus.