European markets flat as investors assess data, Covid

LONDON — European markets were muted on Friday, as investors assessed global economic indicators and rising Covid-19 cases in the search for direction.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was roughly flat in early trade, with retail stocks adding 0.5% while tech stocks slipped 0.2%. Shares in Asia-Pacific retreated in Friday's trade, with South Korea's Kospi leading losses among major markets as shares of firms tied to conglomerate Samsung tumbled following the release of the company's heir from prison. Stateside, stock futures were little changed in early premarket trade after the S&P 500 notched another record high on Thursday, with U.S. investors digesting a mixed bag of economic data. Weekly jobless claims came in on par with expectations at 375,000, a third consecutive decline, while producer prices rose 0.9% in July against a forecast of 0.5%, calling into question whether inflation has peaked.