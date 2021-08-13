Space company Momentus begins trading on the Nasdaq, with new CEO after turbulent SPAC merger

Space company Momentus debuted on the Nasdaq on Friday, completing a nearly year-long and turbulent merger process that resulted in a new CEO and the departure of its founders.

"In terms of value for investors, I think we're well positioned to meet some big market trends," Momentus CEO John Rood, who began leading the company on Aug. 1, told CNBC. "There is a need for what we provide."

Momentus stock dropped as much as 9% in trading from its previous close of $10.97 a share.

The company this week completed its merger with Stable Road Capital, a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. A SPAC raises money from investors through an initial public offering and then uses the cash to acquire a private company and take it public.

Momentus' road to the public market has been embattled on multiple fronts, with missions now delayed to mid-2022 at the earliest. National security concerns about its Russian co-founders, former CEO Mikhail Kokorich and Lev Khasis, led to both selling their stakes – in exchange for "roughly $40 million," Rood said – and leaving the company.

Momentus' valuation was then cut in half, from $1.1 billion to $567 million. And then, last month, the firm and Stable Road settled charges from the Securities and Exchange Commission that the companies misled investors and falsified the results from a 2019 prototype spacecraft test, paying about $8 million in civil penalties.

The company was expecting to have $310 million on its books to grow after the SPAC merger, but its revised agreement with Stable Road reduced that cash to about $150 million "to fund our operations," Rood said.

"We think that gives us ample runway to go do our additional development work, to staff up, and some of the other things that we need to do," Rood said.

Rood described Momentus as an "early stage technology company," as it is now testing a new variation of its water-based plasma engines, called the Microwave Electrothermal Thruster. The company told CNBC that its longest single firing of one of these engines during ground testing was 9.7 hours in a vacuum chamber, "significantly longer than what we anticipate requiring for any single firing on-orbit."

The thruster is critical to Momentus' business plan, which involve delivering satellites from rockets to specific orbits using a spacecraft called Vigoride. The spacecraft consists of a frame, an engine, solar panels, avionics and a set of satellite deployers and is especially designed for satellites that hitch a ride on large rockets, an increasingly popular industry practice called ridesharing.

The company had planned to launch its first Vigoride mission earlier this year, but the ongoing national security review led to the spacecraft's removal from SpaceX rideshare launches. The delay has also led to Momentus losing customers, with its backlog of contracts dropping to $66 million from $90 million.