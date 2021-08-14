Fake dairy is creating flavor challenges for food science

In this article IFF

A pint of Oatly brand ice cream is arranged for a photograph in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Gabby Jones | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Tastes change. It's a mantra applied to most consumer-facing industries. But what if your industry is actual taste — flavor — and your consumers are looking for new kinds of products but do not, conversely, want the taste of the product to change at all? This is a challenge that sometimes faces chemists like Mike Zampino at International Flavors and Fragrances, with a near-$40 billion market capitalization, one of the world's largest public companies dedicated to figuring out how things taste and smell, before selling that expertise and products to clients across the food and beverage industry. Last year, increased demand for flavoring helped propel the overall North America market past a $9 billion value, according to market research firm IMARC group. The equivalent global figure is several times that multiple, with other major players including DuPont, Givaudan, and Archer Daniels Midland.

Alternative dairy's growing flavor profile

Baked goods, confectionary, energy drinks, smoothies, ice-cream and desserts all require flavoring, and have propelled the U.S. flavor market. But over the past decade, another significant growth driver has been the demand for dairy alternatives, evidenced by the recent Oatly IPO valuation of $10 billion, lab-grown dairy breakthroughs in areas like ice cream from firms like Perfect Day, and even Impossible Foods' possible foray into this space. Market research firm Mordor Intelligence forecasts the dairy alternative market is growing roughly 10% year on year, and will be worth $8.2 billion annually by 2024. The accelerated expansion of dairy alternatives has sometimes made life complicated for Zampino's scientific colleagues as they work to meet client requirements under the guidance of expert flavorists like Zampino, known to some in the industry as "golden tongues." For instance, when a grocery business wants to introduce a new vanilla-flavored almond milk ice cream, but asks that it taste like traditional dairy milk vanilla ice cream, "There are quite a few challenges in that," Zampino said, "and not all of them are doable."

Vanilla is one of the best-loved and most recognizable flavors in the United States, used in thousands of everyday products such as chocolate, cookies, and ice cream. But on a molecular level it is also complex, with more than 400 constituent parts, and because it is subject to stringent regulations, it is produced with great care. "It's the only flavor in the U.S. that has a very specific standard of identity in the Code of Federal Regulations," said Zampino, delineating the raw ingredients and proportions that must be followed to create legally-sanctioned vanilla extract. Retailers like Whole Foods maintain long lists of ingredients that cannot be used in their in-store products, and at times these lists can limit the palette available for flavorists to use. That is because certain consumers, particularly in a younger demographic, have in recent years been looking to purchase brands that exemplify their values, such as sustainability and healthier ingredients. In a recent report it shared with CNBC, Mordor Intelligence cited "increasing health concerns among American consumers regarding artificial/synthetic flavors" as a reason for natural flavors, like vanilla, to take a greater share in the U.S. market. This means that the team at IFF will first seek to understand a client's parameters for a product, whether, for instance, it needs to be kosher, or animal-free. They will then take delivery via courier at their plant in South Brunswick, New Jersey, of the product's "base" — in the case of an ice cream, this is essentially an unflavored shake. An application laboratory will host the main sample, while down the hallway in a flavor creation lab a flavorist will work to get the right composition of a crafted flavor with a series of smaller sub-samples. Once the flavorist feels ready, they will share frozen samples with several groups; experts who know how to apply or bind that flavor to a physical product, consumers who can provide their unvarnished reactions, and executives who may be involved in marketing or commercializing the end product.

Source: International Flavors and Fragrances