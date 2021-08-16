Woman sues Bob Dylan for allegedly sexually abusing her in 1965, when she was 12

A woman sued legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan in a New York court for allegedly sexually abusing her when she was a 12-year-old girl in the 1960s.

Dylan's spokesman called the allegations "untrue," and said that the lawsuit filed Friday in Manhattan Supreme Court "will be vigorously defended" by lawyers for the singer.

The lawsuit was first reported by The New York Post.

The suit was filed a day before the expiration of a one-year window opened by a New York state law, the Child Victim's Act, which allowed adults to sue for alleged child sexual abuse no matter when the purported conduct occurred.

The lawsuit claims the now-80-year-old Dylan over a six-week period in April and May 1965 "befriended and established an emotional connection with" the girl to groom her to be sexually molested.

The Manhattan Supreme Court suit says Dylan, whose legal name is Robert Zimmerman, "exploited his status as a musician to provide" the girl "with alcohol and drugs and sexually abuse her multiple times."

The complaint also accuses him of threatening physical violence against her, and left her "emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day." And it says the girl, who in April 1965 had just turned age 12, suffered physical injuries.