Here’s how much cash retirees really need, according to financial advisors

With inflation fears high and interest rates at rock-bottom lows, retirees may wrestle with how much cash they need during their golden years.

The consumer price index, a key measure of inflation, increased by 5.4% in July from the previous year, and the average savings interest rates are still 0.06%, making cash reserves less attractive.

While some retirees like easy access to their funds, others worry about their crumbling purchasing power. However, it can be tricky for retirees to know how much cash they need, financial experts say.

"There's not a silver bullet or a magic answer," said certified financial planner Brad Lineberger, president of Seaside Wealth Management in Carlsbad, California.

Advisors may suggest keeping three to six months of living expenses in cash during a client's working years.

However, the number may shift higher as they transition to retirement, said Marisa Bradbury, CFP and wealth advisor of Sigma Investment Counselors in Lake Mary, Florida.

Many advisors recommend retirees keep a larger cash buffer to cover an economic downturn. A retiree with too little cash may have to dip into their portfolio and sell assets to cover living expenses.