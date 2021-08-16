What to watch today: Markets look lower on concerns over China growth and Fed taper

BY THE NUMBERS

Chaos gripped Afghanistan as the last remaining U.S. troops were airlifted from the country, which faces Taliban rule again, 20 years after the 9/11 terror attacks and the U.S. invasion that overthrow the militant regime. Thousands of Afghans massed at Kabul's international airport in an effort to escape, just months after President Joe Biden said such a scene was unlikely. The White House has cited the inability of Afghan security forces to stem the uprising as a key to the unrest. The cryptocurrency market cap topped $2 trillion for the first time since mid-May as its principal asset, bitcoin, roared past $48,000. The crypto market has faced a number of headwinds over the summer, including renewed regulatory scrutiny from China. That was one of the biggest reasons for bitcoin dropping below the $30,000 level, which appears to be a re-entry point for crypto enthusiasts.

