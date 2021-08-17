Food assistance benefits are increasing. Here's what families need to know

David Espejo | Moment | Getty Images

When will the change take effect?

Eligible families should see larger benefits come October.

How much will benefits go up by?

The average SNAP allowance will increase by $36.24 per person per month, or $1.19 per day, Protas said. For a family of four receiving the maximum benefit, they'll get $835 a month, up from $782. In a few places, the cap is higher. For example, Alaskan families may get up to $1,667 a month under the new rules, Protas said.

Do I qualify for the increase?

The boost should reach most of the households that are currently SNAP-eligible, Protas said.

Is there anything I have to do to get the boost?

You shouldn't have to. "This increase should automatically convey to households that are already eligible," Protas said. If you don't yet receive food stamps but think you may be eligible, the USDA has a state-by-state guide to applying for the aid. If accessing Internet is a problem, you can look up your state's SNAP phone number on the USDA's website. In many states, you can also dial 211 to apply. The money will be sent to you each month on an EBT card, which acts like a debit card. People typically get the money in less than 30 days, but those with little to no income could get their benefits within a week.

Do the new rules impact SNAP eligibility?

No. The same, somewhat complicated, requirements to qualify for the benefits will remain. SNAP has rules around how much you can own in assets and earn in income to get the aid. But certain expenses, including your rent and childcare costs, can be deducted.

Where can I use my SNAP benefits?