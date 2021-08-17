Democrats splinter over how best to move forward with Biden's economic agenda

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference with mothers helped by Child Tax Credit payments at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 20, 2021.

House Democrats will move next week toward passing sprawling economic plans they hope will boost households and help to keep them in power after next year's midterms.

But first, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has to resolve disputes within the party over how best to approve the trillions of dollars in spending that make up President Joe Biden's economic agenda. The disagreements threaten to trip up a delicate process as Democrats try to push through two bills that would refresh U.S. infrastructure and bolster the social safety net.

The party aims to approve separate plans: a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by the Senate and an up to $3.5 trillion investment in social programs and climate policy crafted only by Democrats. The House next week plans to follow the Senate in approving a budget resolution, which would allow Democrats to push their spending plan through Congress without a Republican vote.

Pelosi faces a jam from opposite flanks of her party as she tries to pass the economic agenda. To win over both progressives who want a sprawling spending package and centrists wary of the $3.5 trillion price tag, the California Democrat has outlined a strategy to vote on the two bills only after the Senate has approved both of them.