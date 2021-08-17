Los Angeles Lakers trade Gatorade for BioSteel to fill team's bench sponsorship

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket against the Golden State Warriors during the 2021 NBA Play-In Tournament on May 19, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.

Consider it another trade for the Los Angeles Lakers – but in the business department. The iconic National Basketball Association franchise agreed to terms with Canadian-based BioSteel for its drink sponsorship, leaving long-time partner Gatorade, the parties informed CNBC.

Financial details surrounding the agreement were not made available, but BioSteel pays a fee for integrating its brand with team intellectual property in deals like this. Industry experts estimate beverage deals with top market NBA teams can reach up to $5 million per season.

BioSteel will have brand exposure on the Lakers bench, throughout its locker room, and on signs in the arena. In an interview with CNBC on Monday, BioSteel co-founder and former pro hockey player Michael Cammalleri said the company was drawn to the high "visibility" of the Lakers. The team features top NBA stars including LeBron James and now Russell Westbrook, who was traded to the Lakers on Aug. 6. BioSteel wants to expand its presence in the U.S. market; hence, this deal will help.

"Having a partnership with the Lakers gives us that exposure and awareness so that we can now activate on some of the distribution and sales initiatives that will coincide with it," said Cammalleri, who played 15 seasons in the National Hockey League.

BioSteel was founded in 2009 and specializes in sports nutrition products, including drinks and protein powders. It added NBA star and Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic to its equity roster last March. Doncic, who recently signed a five-year, $207 million extension, joined National Football League stars Patrick Mahomes and DeAndre Hopkins as BioSteel stakeholders.