Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Home Depot, Walmart, Roblox and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Home Depot (HD) – Shares of the home improvement retailer fell 3.2% in the premarket following its second-quarter results. Home Depot earned $4.53 per share, 9 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also topped forecasts. Comparable-store sales fell short of forecasts, however, rising 4.5% compared to a StreetAccount consensus estimate of 5%.

Walmart (WMT) – The retail giant earned $1.78 per share for the second quarter, 21 cents a share above estimates. Revenue came in above consensus as well. Comparable-store sales grew by a better-than-expected 5.2%. Walmart also raised its full-year forecast, but shares slid 1.5% in the premarket.

Roblox (RBLX) – The video game platform operator lost 25 cents per share for its latest quarter, one cent a share wider than expected. Revenue also fell short of analysts' forecasts. Roblox had been a beneficiary of pandemic restrictions that kept people at home, but that positive influence waned as vaccinations increased and people spent more time out of the home. Shares tumbled 5.6% in the premarket.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) – Spirit lost 4.4% in premarket action after the airline said its recent operational problems cost it about $50 million. Spirit canceled more than 2,800 flights between July 30 and August 9, amid problems related to weather, staffing and technical issues.

Didi Global (DIDI) – A number of major hedge funds and investors bought shares in the Chinese ride-hailing giant according to quarterly Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including George Soros, Tiger Global and Singapore state investment fund Temasek. Didi went public in June, but shares plunged after China announced a probe of the company. Didi fell 2% in the premarket.

Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) – The music streaming service's shares slid 3.8% in the premarket after its quarterly revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts despite an increase in advertisements and paid subscribers.

Organon (OGN) – The Merck (MRK) spin-off rose 1.6% in premarket trading, as Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) reported a small stake in the core therapeutics specialist.

T-Mobile (TMUS) – The wireless carrier confirmed earlier reports that it had been the victim of a data breach, but said it could not yet determine the extent of the breach and what customer data may have been stolen.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) – Cowen added the restaurant chain's stock to its "conviction" list, saying it was pleased with Chipotle's second-quarter results and that the company has sales drivers in place that will sustain improvement.

Endeavor (EDR) – The entertainment company reported quarterly profit of 19 cents per share, compared to analysts' expectations of a 2 cents per share loss. Revenue came in very slightly short of estimates. Endeavor also raised its full-year revenue outlook on increasing demand for live events among other factors, and shares added 1.8% in the premarket.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) – The tool maker struck a deal to buy the 80% of MTD Holdings that it did not already own for $1.6 billion in cash. Stanley Black & Decker had bought a 20% stake in the privately-held outdoor power equipment maker in 2019.