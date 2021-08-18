Ford unveils 2022 Lincoln Navigator with hands-free driving

DETROIT – Ford Motor plans to expand its hands-free highway driving system to the automaker's luxury Lincoln brand beginning next year with the 2022 Navigator SUV.

The system allows for hands-free driving on more than 130,000 miles of dedicated highways in North America. It controls the vehicle's speed and steering, while also monitoring the driver's attentiveness through an infrared camera system.

The technology will be called ActiveGlide for Lincoln instead of BlueCruise, which is being used for the Ford brand, according to the company.

Ford's systems are similar to General Motors' Super Cruise technology and would also compete against Tesla's Autopilot, which federal safety officials on Monday launched a formal investigation into due to reported crashes.