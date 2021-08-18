Tesla buyers confounded by delivery delays stretching for months

In this article TSLA

A Tesla Model S car is displayed at a Tesla showroom on November 5, 2013 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Some Tesla customers in Florida and California have experienced delivery delays of weeks or months, forcing them to rely on borrowed cars, costly rentals and ride-hailing apps while they weather the unexpected wait. Tesla acknowledged Model S delays earlier this year, but the delivery issues extend to the Model Y, Tesla's crossover SUV and most popular vehicle in North America, according to several customers who spoke to CNBC. The continuing delays are a sign that Tesla is still struggling with the "delivery logistics hell" that Elon Musk referenced in 2018 as the company dramatically increases its vehicle production. The company delivered more than 201,250 vehicles in Q2, a company record and a 144% increase from the year-ago quarter. Supply chain shortages, which the company discussed on its last two earnings calls, may also be playing a part in the delays. A Tesla sales employee in California told CNBC that sales and delivery staff are doing the best they can to answer questions from upset customers, but do not have enough information from higher-ups or the Tesla factory in Fremont, California, to answer them precisely. This person asked for anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press about company matters. The employee said a colleague in another state resigned after managers threatened to fire him last quarter because he "broke the chain of command" by sending an e-mail to CEO Elon Musk and other managers in Fremont seeking information about the Model S delays.

After that, some sales staff felt hesitant to seek further details on behalf of customers, the sales employee said. CNBC reviewed internal correspondence corroborating the sales employee's account of events. Generally, sales and delivery workers are aware that Tesla has faced parts shortages and challenges implementing the use of new machinery at the Fremont plant, this person said. Those issues were discussed by executives on prior Tesla earnings calls.

The dates keep slipping

One bemused Tesla customer, Steve Salem, placed his order for a long-range all wheel drive Model Y with premium interior and silver metallic paint on May 31. He had test-driven the vehicle outside of New York City, and later ordered online, arranging to pick up the car in Los Angeles where he would soon be living. According to records and correspondence he shared with CNBC, Tesla's site initially said a Model Y should be available in an estimated 4 to 8 weeks, putting the late end of his estimated delivery window around the week of July 26.

After placing his order online, paying a $100 non-refundable fee to do so, the Tesla site showed Salem a new estimated delivery window with Aug. 10 as the latest possible delivery date. The dates continued to change in his Tesla account, and Salem says he did not receive apologies from sales staff or even email notifications with each change. The date range shifted all the way into October at one point, and then back to a date in late August. As of Monday this week, the estimated date was between Sept. 4 and Sept. 24. Three other customers who are waiting for Model Y and Model S vehicles also told CNBC that they had to keep checking their accounts to detect changes to their estimated delivery dates. While he hasn't given up on his Tesla, Salem said he might have to eventually. "I'm fortunate that I'm not in desperate need for a vehicle. But I'd like to drive the car," he said. He arranged financing through a third-party lender, and doesn't expect any trouble getting another loan approved. But delays could effect his loan rate, and he will also need to get a new insurance quote. "It's a hassle," he said. "At a certain point do you say the heck with this and try to get something else? It's frustrating -- not just the delays but the total lack of communication."

Tesla cars are delivered to a showroom in Brooklyn, New York on April 25, 2019. Spencer Platt | Getty Images