Chinese firm behind the purchase of the UK's largest chip plant warns deal is at risk

The Chinese firm behind the purchase of Britain's largest chip manufacturing facility earlier this summer has admitted that the acquisition could be unwound as the U.K. government reviews the takeover.

Shanghai-headquartered Wingtech Technologies warned shareholders in a note this week that "domestic and foreign industry policies" present a risk to the takeover of Newport Wafer Fab, which is located in South Wales.

The warning comes after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Stephen Lovegrove, the U.K.'s national security advisor, to investigate the deal. A decision could be announced in the coming days.

Wingtech acquired Newport Wafer Fab for around £63 million through a Dutch subsidiary it owns called Nexperia. The deal was announced in July and the terms of the agreement have now been confirmed, according to the Wingtech statement filed to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

However, a spokesperson for the U.K. government told CNBC that the deal is still being reviewed. "We have considered this issue thoroughly, and will continue to monitor the situation closely," the spokesperson said. Wingtech did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

Wingtech is a listed manufacturing company that assembles smartphones and other consumer electronics. However, in the last few years, the company has become increasingly interested in semiconductors. With around 20,000 staff and a market value of roughly $18 billion, it is one of many companies in China to be backed by the Chinese government.

Located on a 28-acre site, Newport Wafer Fab employs around 400 people and produces around 8,000 wafers a week. The wafers are thin pieces of silicon that circuit patterns are printed on to build chips. The fab's 200mm wafers are largely used in the automotive industry, which has been hit particularly hard by a global chip shortage.