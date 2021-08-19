EV start-up Lordstown Motors' shares hit 52-week low following brief annual shareholder meeting

The Lordstown Motors Corp. Endurance electric pickup truck sits on stage during an unveiling event in Lordstown, Ohio, U.S., on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Lordstown Motors' stock hit a new 52-week low Thursday, dropping below $5 a share for the first time ever, following an annual shareholder meeting that lasted about 10 minutes.

Shares of the embattled electric vehicle start-up were down by as much as 5.5% immediately following the noon meeting, before dropping further during trading early afternoon to $4.92 a share, down 6.6%. The stock is down about 75% in 2021. The shares rebounded somewhat in afternoon trading

A company spokeswoman confirmed Lordstown Chairwoman Angela Strand reiterated many of the company's previously announced plans during the meeting, but did not provide any new information. Most importantly, she said limited production of its Endurance EV pickup truck beginning next month, followed by vehicle validation and regulatory approval in December or January.

Two resolutions – the appointments of KPMG as an independent accounting firm and two board directors – passed, according to a spokeswoman for the company. Voting results were not immediately available.