Facebook pledges to restore more water than it uses by 2030 as part of effort to combat climate change

Mark Zuckerberg, Chairman of Facebook, speaks on the second day of the 56th Munich Security Conference. The fight against propaganda campaigns and other attempts at manipulation costs Facebook billions every year.

Facebook announced plans Thursday to restore more water than it consumes by the year 2030, the company's latest initiative targeting climate change.

Facebook intends to focus its efforts in regions where it uses local water resources, but it will also look at high-risk areas that face the most challenges in terms of their water supply, said Sylvia Lee, sustainability water lead at Facebook.

"If you look at the biggest impact as a result of climate change — some of the really big ones like wildfires, droughts, floods — at the end of the day, it's actually all tied to water," Lee said in an interview.

Extreme weather events have become increasingly common across the globe, from wildfires in Facebook's home state of California to historic storms and record heat waves.

Earlier this month, the United Nation's climate panel delivered a dire report calling for immediate action. The agency warned that limiting global warming to close to 1.5 degrees Celsius or even 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels "will be beyond reach" in the next two decades without rapid and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. The report said that at 2 degrees Celsius, heat extremes would often reach critical tolerance thresholds for agriculture and health.

Big Tech companies, which consume hefty amounts of energy in their data centers and are growing at a much faster clip than the broader economy, are making their plans known.