Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 ekes out winning day

Stock futures were little changed Thursday after a choppy regular trading session ended with the S&P 500 slightly in the green.

Futures on the S&P 500 were flat. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 10 points. Nasdaq 100 futures traded near the flatline.

The S&P 500 snapped a two-day losing streak in Thursday's regular trading session while the Dow ended its third-straight day in red.

After volatile trading, the S&P 500 closed 0.1% higher. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.1%. The Dow bucked the trend and shed 66.57 points.

All three major stock indexes are on track to close the week lower. The S&P 500 and the Dow are both on track to post their worst weekly performances since June, while the Nasdaq is set to see its worst week since May.

"Against a backdrop of thin liquidity as investors take summer vacations, minor stock market corrections are to be expected in a market that is pricing in peak earnings, extended price-to-earnings ratios and elevated economic growth expectations," Richard Saperstein, chief investment officer at Treasury Partners, said.

The second quarter earnings season is largely in the rearview mirror, but a few companies are still on deck. Deere and Foot Locker are set to provide quarterly updates on Friday before the market opens.

—CNBC's Pippa Stevens contributed reporting.