CDC recommends travelers with high risk of Covid complications avoid cruises

Royal Caribbean cruise ship is seen on the Hudson River in New York City, United States on August 18, 2021 as the regionâs first cruise ship is back in New York Harbor.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday travelers who are at high risk of severe complications from Covid-19 avoid taking cruises regardless of their vaccination status.

The updated guidance also recommended that travelers who are not fully vaccinated avoid taking cruises.

