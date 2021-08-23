Cuomo set to step down as top aide says he has no interest in running for office again

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo (L) and running mate Lt. Gov. nominee Kathy Hochul take part in a campaign stop at the New York Hotel & Motel Trades Council a day ahead of the Democratic primary in Midtown, New York on September 8, 2014.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo "has no interest in running for office again," his aide said Monday as the embattled Democratic leader prepared to step down from his job of 10 years amid a sexual harassment scandal.

Cuomo was set to be replaced by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, also a Democrat, who will become the state's first female governor after a private swearing-in ceremony after midnight Tuesday, the Associated Press reported.

The governor on his final full day in office Monday will deliver a farewell address at 12 p.m. ET.

"Yes, my final day is tomorrow -- Tuesday morning," Cuomo said Sunday during a briefing on Tropical Storm Henri.

Cuomo, 63, made the shocking announcement of his resignation two weeks earlier, after vigorously defending himself against numerous allegations of sexual harassment compiled in a damning report from the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Cuomo had initially appeared poised to try to cling to his title after the damning report came out, even as many of his political allies, including President Joe Biden, called on him to step down. But in mid-August, Cuomo said that, "given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government."

His departure will not stop an impeachment investigation launched by New York state lawmakers, who restarted their probe days after being heavily criticized for deciding to suspend it following Cuomo's resignation announcement.