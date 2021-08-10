New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns over sexual harassment scandal, will leave office in 2 weeks

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday he will resign effective in two weeks because of a sexual harassment scandal that has crippled his administration. Cuomo's shock announcement in a live stream from his Manhattan office came minutes after his lawyer during her own statement to reporters again flatly denied claims that he had sexually harassed anyone during the Democrat's three terms in office. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat from Buffalo who will turn 63 this month, will replace Cuomo, and become the Empire State's first female governor. Cuomo, 63, said he was motivated to step down to avoid months of distraction for the state, which is continuing to deal with the Covid pandemic, from an all-but-certain impeachment of him over allegations he sexually harassed at least 11 women. "I think that given the circumstances the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government, and therefore that is what I'll do, because I work for you, and doing the right thing, is doing the right thing for you," Cuomo said. "Thank you for letting me serve you. It has been the honor of a lifetime," Cuomo said. "God bless you." Cuomo's resignation comes a week after a damning report issued by the state Attorney General's office found he had sexually harassed current and former staffers, along with a state police trooper assigned to his protective detail, and women outside of government.

Attorney General Letitia James said last week that Cuomo had broken state and federal laws with his conduct, which she asserted included unwanted touching and remarks that made the women feel uncomfortable. Cuomo's decision to quit came after a wave of fellow Democrats, including President Joe Biden and members of the state's congressional delegation — among them, Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand — and in New York's legislature either reiterated or made new calls that he step down. After the report was issued, Hochul said she believed Cuomo's accusers, and called the governor's behavior toward those women "repulsive and unlawful."

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking August 10, 2021. Source: The State of New York

Cuomo strongly denied the women's claims and said the probe was tainted by bias against him and by politics. On Tuesday, Cuomo emotionally referred to his own three daughters, saying, "I want them to know, from the bottom of my heart: I never did, and I never would, intentionally disrespect a woman or treat a woman differently than I would want them treated." "Your dad made mistakes. And he apologized. And he learned from it. And that's what life is all about," Cuomo said. His resignation came five months after the harassment allegations against him exploded into public view. His fall represents a stunning turnaround from his political fortunes in 2020, when his handling of the Covid pandemic was widely praised and he was given a lucrative book deal to write about his management of it. The governor also was mentioned as a possible running mate for Biden or a potential attorney general in the new administration. Cuomo for months had resisted calls to resign, which began after several former aides — Lindsey Boylan, Charlotte Bennett and Karen Hinton — accused him of inappropriate behavior toward them. Other women described similar conduct by Cuomo. One of them, an aide, told superiors that Cuomo aggressively groped her in the governor's mansion last year after summoning her on the pretext of dealing with a mobile phone issue. The unidentified woman's account was relayed to the Albany Police Department, which reached out to her representative.

From dynasty to downfall

Cuomo is a son of the late three-term Gov. Mario Cuomo. He previously was New York's attorney general and as secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Clinton administration. Cuomo has three daughters with his ex-wife, Kerry Kennedy, whose own father, Robert Kennedy, served as U.S. attorney general under his brother President John Kennedy and was assassinated while running for president in 1968. Cuomo became a national star last year. The governor had been lauded for his matter-of-fact press conferences detailing the grim toll of Covid-19, his frequent admonitions to take precautions from becoming infected and his empathetic reaction to the human toll from the pandemic. Cuomo's banter-laden interviews about Covid with his own brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, won some gushing reviews, were fodder for late-night comedians and provided grist for criticism from media ethicists. The governor's press conferences were frequently contrasted with those of then-President Donald Trump, who was criticized for questioning the guidance of his own medical advisors and repeatedly downplayed the danger of the virus. The New York governor won an Emmy late last year for his televised performances. But Cuomo's Covid management — and his aggressive government management style overall — also carried the seeds of his political destruction.

At odds with his own party