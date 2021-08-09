Cuomo accuser Brittany Commisso says New York governor needs counseling, was 'sexually aggressive'

An executive assistant to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the embattled Democrat needs counseling as she described his "sexually aggressive" groping that led her to lodge a criminal complaint last week.

"I do think he needs to resign and I also do think that he needs to seek counseling," Brittany Commisso, 32, said in an interview with CBS News that aired Monday.

"I do think that he needs professional help," said Commisso, who was identified without her name as "Executive Assistant #1" in a bombshell report by the state Attorney General's office, which concluded that the 63-year-old Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.

"You know, he has many things that he needs to work through."

Commisso's interview was aired hours after the surprise resignation of Cuomo's aggressive top aide Melissa DeRosa, who is accused of retaliating against another accuser, and as the state Assembly's Judiciary Committee awaited Cuomo's evidence for an ongoing impeachment inquiry.

On Monday, a leading lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, resigned as chairwoman from the women's advocacy group Time's Up after outrage over the disclosure that she had been enlisted by Cuomo's team in an effort to discredit the same accuser DeRosa had targeted.

"We and she agree that is the right and appropriate thing to do," Time's Up board said in a statement on Kaplan's resignation. Time's Up was founded by hundreds of women in Hollywood to fight systemic sexual harassment in the film industry and other workplaces.

Kaplan is currently representing the journalist E. Jean Carroll in a lawsuit accusing former President Donald Trump of defaming her by saying Carroll was lying and motivated by financial gain in claiming Trump raped her years ago in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store.