Cuomo impeachment probe nears its end as NY lawmakers give governor Aug. 13 deadline to submit evidence

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks before receiving a Covid-19 vaccine, at a church in the Harlem section of New York, on March 17, 2021.

The Judiciary Committee launched its impeachment investigation in March, following initial accusations of sexual harassment made against the governor.

"The Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client," read the warning.

The request from attorneys for the Assembly Judiciary Committee came two days after a scathing, detailed report that said Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women.

New York state lawmakers warned Gov. Andrew Cuomo's lawyers on Thursday that the Assembly's impeachment probe into various accusations against the governor is nearing an end and gave him until Aug. 13 to furnish any final evidence.

Committee staff members were also charged with investigating other allegations of wrongdoing by Cuomo, including whether his staff tried to hide or alter data on coronavirus deaths in New York nursing homes and whether he misused state resources to promote a book he wrote about leadership in 2020.

Cuomo and his staff have denied these allegations.

The impeachment probe was conducted parallel to an investigation led by the state Attorney General's office.

On Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James released the findings of her office's investigation: a bombshell report that found Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women and retaliated against a former employee who complained publicly about his conduct.

The 165-page report landed like a grenade in Albany and Washington, immediately prompting scores of Cuomo's fellow Democrats in office, up to and including President Joe Biden, to call for his resignation.

A spokesman for the governor did not respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

So far, Cuomo has shown no signs that he plans to step down.

On the contrary, the governor issued a statement Tuesday strongly denying some of the allegations against him and portraying himself as the victim of a political witch hunt.

But Thursday's announcement set in motion an impeachment clock that could count down the final weeks and months of Cuomo's governorship.

It's unclear how long it might take to formally impeach the governor and remove him from office, but legislators have warned it could be months.

The Judiciary Committee plans to meet on Monday to devise a timetable for the next steps in an impeachment.