New York Lt. Gov. Hochul says she believes Cuomo accusers, calls his behavior 'repulsive & unlawful'

Kathleen Courtney Hochul the Lieutenant Governor of New York addresses the crowd during the Woman's March in the borough of Manhattan in NY on January 18, 2020.

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul called Gov. Andrew Cuomo's behavior "repulsive & unlawful" in a statement on Twitter after the state attorney general's office found Tuesday that he sexually harassed at least 11 women.

Hochul would replace Cuomo if he resigned. Cuomo has previously vowed not to step down and on Tuesday denied some of the allegations in the report.

"Sexual harassment is unacceptable in any workplace, and certainly not in public service," Hochul said in the statement reacting to the bombshell report, which accused Cuomo of unlawful misconduct and cited complaints from 11 women.

"I believe these brave women & admire their courage coming forward," Hochul's tweet said.

Hochul, 62, until now had avoided criticizing Cuomo in the sexual harassment scandal, even as the 63-year-old governor faced a chorus of calls for his resignation, including from dozens of his fellow Democrats in state, local and federal politics.

In March, Hochul said she was "confident" that the women who have accused Cuomo of sexual harassment "will be heard and taken seriously" in the probe from New York Attorney General Letitia James' office.

And just before Cuomo was questioned by investigators last month, Hochul reportedly said it was "still very early in the process to make any conclusions as to political viability."