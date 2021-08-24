More 401(k) plans are adding Roth accounts — but investors aren’t following

Roth accounts are available in more 401(k) plans than ever. Retirement savers aren't rushing in.

About 75% of employers with a workplace 401(k) allowed employees to save money in a Roth account in 2019 — up from 69% the year prior and 46% a decade earlier, according to most recent data from the Plan Sponsor Council of America.

Yet the share of 401(k) investors saving in a Roth account remains stubbornly low.

About a quarter of 401(k) investors do so — a share that's been fairly steady in recent years, according to Nevin Adams, head of research at the American Retirement Association, a trade group that includes the Council.

A Roth 401(k) is a type of after-tax account. Savers pay tax up front on contributions; they don't pay tax on contributions or any investment earnings when they withdraw funds in retirement.

This is different from traditional pre-tax savings, whereby savers get a tax break up front but pay later. Workers can contribute up to $19,500 to their 401(k) this year between the two account types. (Those 50 and older can save an extra $6,500.)

"We've found the Roth is so underutilized," said Ellen Lander, principal and founder of Renaissance Benefit Advisors Group, based in Pearl River, New York "It's amazing to me how much misunderstanding there is."