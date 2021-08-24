Half of young investors invested their stimulus money, CNBC survey finds. Here's where they put it.

Almost a third of investors who received government stimulus money during the pandemic invested some of it, according to a new CNBC/Momentive Invest in You survey.

However, younger and newer investors were more likely to put their stimulus money into assets.

Of those aged 18 to 34 years old, 49% did so —15% invested in individual stocks, 11% purchased cryptocurrency, 9% invested in mutual funds and 8% bought exchange-traded funds.

With the rise of investing chatter on social media and the ability to make trades on a mobile app, it's no wonder people used some of their newfound cash to invest, said certified financial planner Misty Lynch, director of financial planning at Dedham, Massachusetts-based Beck Bode.

"During the pandemic, there were a lot of people who weren't as distracted with their normal lives," she said. "We were spending a ton more time on our phones."

More than a quarter of investors polled started investing within the last 18 months, and 73% began in 2019 or earlier. Momentive surveyed 5,523 U.S. adults between Aug. 4 and Aug. 9, 2021; of those, 45% are investors.

The new investors are more diverse, younger, use technology to make trades and turn to social media to research investing ideas, the survey found.

"If it's just a part of their overall financial picture, it is great," Lynch said. "If it's just that 'I want to make a lot of money really fast and get out,' I think it can be problematic."