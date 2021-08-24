Chinese tech stocks rally as JD.com surges 13%, Tencent climbs 7%

Several boxes of goods, bought from JD.com, are stacked on the floor. Zhang Peng | LightRocket | Getty Images

GUANGZHOU, China — Hong Kong-listed Chinese tech stocks staged a huge rally Tuesday as investors got a little more clarity on the regulatory outlook and bought some of the names that have taken a beating in recent months. A positive set of earnings from Chinese technology giants also added to the bullish sentiment. The Hang Seng Tech Index, which tracks the 30 largest technology firms listed in Hong Kong, was up 6%, outperforming the broader index which rose 2%. Tencent shares rallied 7%, food delivery giant Meituan was around 12% higher, while Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed stock popped 7%. E-commerce giant JD.com surged over 13% after its second-quarter earnings beat market expectations. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management also snapped up 164,889 of JD.com's American depository receipts (ADRs) on Monday. Last week, the tech-heavy Hang Seng index slipped into bear market territory, dropping more than 20% from its mid-February peak. The benchmark has since recovered slightly, but is still 18% below its February level. Meanwhile, China's technology giants have shed billions of dollars of value. The sell-off has been driven by China's tightening regulatory regime. New laws have been introduced at a rapid pace, followed by punishments and investigations by Chinese authorities.

Some investors may be taking advantage of the steep fall in share prices, seeing the sell-off as a buying opportunity. "Our overall view is that we prefer to look for value. In Asia, the markets are not as frothy as in the U.S. after the recent drops ... (due to) the HK/China issues and this is probably where we would look," said Lorraine Tan, director of equity research for Asia at Morningstar. Earlier this year, regulators introduced anti-monopoly rules targeting so-called platform companies. This month, regulators issued draft rules to stop unfair competition in the internet sector. On Friday, China passed a major data privacy law — called the Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL) — which takes effect in November, following two other key data policies. The slew of regulation may have provided some short-term clarity for the market, while the pace of new laws might slow. "The capital market probably feels that the release of the PIPL ... completes the trifecta of China's data governance regime, such that Chinese regulators may finally take a pause in 2021 from unabating lawmaking for the tech industry that was little regulated last decade," said Winston Ma, adjunct professor of law at the New York University School of Law.