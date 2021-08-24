China's cyberspace regulator lays out two main conditions for companies wanting to go public

Computer code is seen on a screen above a Chinese flag in this July 12, 2017 illustration photo. Thomas White | Reuters

BEIJING — Chinese companies wanting to go public — including overseas — must comply with two main aspects of a wider set of regulations, the vice minister for the country's cybersecurity regulator said Tuesday. One is the national laws and regulations, said Sheng Ronghua, vice minister of the Cyberspace Administration of China. The other is ensuring the security of the national network, "critical information infrastructure" and personal data. The comments on the importance of these two rules in particular come as policy uncertainty this summer has essentially halted Chinese listings in the U.S., after a surge in overseas offerings earlier this year.