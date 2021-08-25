Survey finds auto industry hit hardest by supply chain disruptions during Covid pandemic

SINGAPORE — The automotive sector was hit the hardest by supply chain disruptions during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a survey that covered six broad industries.

The survey was conducted by the Economist Intelligence Unit and sponsored by Citi. It surveyed 175 supply chain managers — more than 70% of which were based in Asia — in February and March this year, and its findings were released on Wednesday.

In addition to auto, the respondents came from five other industries:

Footwear and apparel;

Food and beverage;

Manufacturing;

IT, tech and electronics;

Healthcare, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

Around 51.7% of respondents from the auto sector said disruptions to supply chains were "very significant" — the highest proportion across the six industries.

The footwear and apparel industry came in second with 43.3% respondents reporting "very significant" disruptions. Meanwhile, only 6.7% from the IT, tech and electronics sector indicated the same.