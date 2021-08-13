This map shows the latest Covid outbreak in mainland China

New pockets of Covid-19 cases have emerged in parts of mainland China in the last few weeks as the highly infectious delta variant spreads across the country.

So far this month, locally transmitted cases reported in mainland China have climbed to 878 — more than double the 390 cases recorded for the entire month of July, according to CNBC's tally of daily data by China's National Health Commission.

To be clear, the number of reported infections in China is much lower than many countries — including the U.S. where new cases have averaged around 100,000 a day, and in Southeast Asia where daily cases have risen sharply.

Still, Chinese authorities have imposed targeted lockdowns, tightened movement controls, and ordered mass testing to curb the latest resurgence in Covid cases.