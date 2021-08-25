European shares set for cautious open ahead of Fed summit

LONDON — European markets are set for a slightly lower open on Wednesday, tracking global sentiment as investors await a key meeting of central bankers.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 16 points lower at 7,110, Germany's DAX is set to open down around 19 points at 15,887 and France's CAC 40 is expected to slip around 7 points to 6,657, according to IG data.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were similarly subdued in Wednesday's trading session, while U.S. stock futures pointed to a flat open on Wall Street after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 notched record highs on Tuesday.

Focus for global investors this week remains on the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium, which takes place virtually on Thursday, as policymakers could detail their plans for tapering the central bank's $120 billion a month bond-buying program. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver a speech on Friday.