Asia-Pacific markets rise as S&P 500, Nasdaq jump to record highs; mining stocks up

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific stocks rose in early trade Wednesday, as optimism continued to drive U.S. stocks, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reaching record highs overnight.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan was up 0.55%, while the Topix jumped 0.61%.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi rose 0.42%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.41%.

Iron ore prices soared, giving mining stocks a boost. They shot up almost 9% on Tuesday, according to Vivek Dhar, commodities analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Mining stocks in Australia jumped in the morning. Rio Tinto jumped 3.43%, and Fortescue Metals soared more than 4%. BHP was up 1.7%.