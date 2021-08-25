Here's what happens next as Democrats try to pass Biden's multitrillion-dollar economic plans

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, display the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act after the signing during a bill enrollment ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., May 19, 2021. Samuel Corum | Bloomberg | Getty Images

WASHINGTON – House Democrats just patched up a party fracture to take a critical step forward with a mammoth economic agenda. But the path ahead could get trickier as party leaders try to thread a legislative needle to pass more than $4 trillion in new spending. In the coming weeks, Democrats aim to approve a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan and up to $3.5 trillion in investments in social programs. Passing both will require a heavy lift, as leaders will need to satisfy competing demands of centrists wary of spending and progressives who want to reimagine government's role in American households. The House is leaving Washington until Sept. 20 after taking key steps toward pushing through the sprawling economic plans. The chamber on Tuesday approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution and advanced the infrastructure bill, as Pelosi promised centrist Democrats to take up the bipartisan plan by Sept. 27. The Senate already passed the infrastructure legislation, so a final House vote would send it to Biden's desk for his signature. The chamber also approved a budget resolution before it left Washington until mid-September.

Now that both chambers have passed the budget measure, Democrats can move without Republicans to push through their spending plan via reconciliation. Party leaders want committees to write their pieces of the bill by Sept. 15 before Budget Committees package them into one massive measure that can move through Congress. Committees could start marking up legislation in early September. Party leaders face a challenge in coming up with a bill that will satisfy centrists who want to trim back the $3.5 trillion price tag and progressives who consider it the minimum Congress should spend. As one defection in the Senate — and four in the House — would sink legislation, Democrats have to satisfy a diverse range of views to pass their agenda. "We write a bill with the Senate because it's no use doing a bill that's not going to pass the Senate in the interest of getting things done," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters on Wednesday. Given the magnitude of the legislation, passing it quickly could prove difficult. To appease congressional progressives who have prioritized passage of the budget bill, Democrats could move to pass both proposals at about the same time. While Pelosi gave a Sept. 27 target date to approve the infrastructure plan, the commitment is not binding. Still, she noted Wednesday that Congress needs to pass the bill before surface transportation spending authorization expires on Sept. 30.

Democrats say the bills combined will provide a jolt to the economy and a lifeline for households. Supporters of the Democratic spending plan including Pelosi and Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., have cast it as the biggest expansion of the U.S. social safety net in decades. The plan would expand Medicare, paid leave and child care, extend enhanced household tax credits and encourage green energy adoption, while hiking taxes on corporations and the wealthy. Democrats hope to sell a wave of new support for families as they campaign to keep control of Congress in next year's midterms. Those elections, though, have helped to generate staunch opposition on the other side of the aisle. The GOP has cited the trillions in new spending, and the proposed reversal of some of its 2017 tax cuts, in trying to take down the Democratic budget bill. Republicans and some Democrats have in recent weeks said that another $4.5 trillion in fiscal stimulus could not only boost economic growth, but have the adverse effect of fueling inflation.

The inflation debate

The GOP, hoping to recapture both the House and the Senate in 2022, has made rising prices a centerpiece in their attacks on Biden's economic agenda. "Inflation is spiking," Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., wrote Monday. "Does anyone in their right mind think we should spend another $3.5 trillion? That's what Pelosi is ramming through."