Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on Kabul terror attack that killed 12 U.S. service members

[The stream is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden is slated to deliver remarks about the deadly terrorist attack near Kabul's international airport, which killed 12 U.S. service members and wounded 15 more.

The White House had cleared the president's schedule after the attacks near the Hamid Karzai International Airport, where a massive evacuation effort is underway as the U.S. commits to the complete withdrawal of troops from the country by the end of August.

ISIS militants have claimed responsibility for the attack. After two suicide bombers detonated explosives, several gunmen opened fire on civilians and military forces in the area, the Pentagon said.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.